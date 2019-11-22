Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Ronnie Lawson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Langley Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Earl Lawson Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Earl Lawson Sr. Obituary
Ronnie Earl Lawson Sr., entered peace and eternal life on November 18, 2019 at home. He was born in Christiansburg January 9, 1947. He retired from the VA in Hampton in 2013. Ronnie had a love for antique cars, having worked most recently on a 1929 Chevy Coupe until his illness overtook him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Robert Lawson; six siblings, Hazel Mayo, Rita Anderson, James Lawson, Pat Anderson, Barbara Taylor, and Martha Raynor. Survivors include his fiancée of 19 years, Sandi Murphy; son, Ronnie Jr.; daughter Melissa Parker; sister, Judy; and numerous grandchildren, one great grandchild, step children, step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Langley Baptist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12PM.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -