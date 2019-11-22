|
|
Ronnie Earl Lawson Sr., entered peace and eternal life on November 18, 2019 at home. He was born in Christiansburg January 9, 1947. He retired from the VA in Hampton in 2013. Ronnie had a love for antique cars, having worked most recently on a 1929 Chevy Coupe until his illness overtook him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Robert Lawson; six siblings, Hazel Mayo, Rita Anderson, James Lawson, Pat Anderson, Barbara Taylor, and Martha Raynor. Survivors include his fiancée of 19 years, Sandi Murphy; son, Ronnie Jr.; daughter Melissa Parker; sister, Judy; and numerous grandchildren, one great grandchild, step children, step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Langley Baptist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12PM.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019