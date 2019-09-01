|
Ronnie Lee Crum, 71, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. A native of Danville, VA, Ronnie had been a Newport News resident for over 50 years. He retired in 1993 as a Senior Chief after 25 years of service in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Newport News #1119 and Warwick #1711 Moose Lodges, a life member of the VFW Post 8545 and the American Legion Post 141.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Odell Crum. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Joseph and Jeff Collins.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Toys for Tots, https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019