Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Ronnie Steven Mann

Ronnie Steven Mann Obituary
Ronnie Steven Mann, 55, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Virginia "Byrd" Mann. He is survived by his brother, M. R. Mann of Louisa; sister, Kay Sams of Richmond; three nephews; one niece; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2020
