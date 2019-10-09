|
|
Roosevelt Borden transitioned from labor to reward on October 5, 2019.
Left to cherish his memories his two daughters, Jamelle Borden and Marcia Randolph both of Hampton, VA.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday October 11, at 12 Noon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 171 Semple Farm Road, Hampton.
Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
A viewing will be held Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m at the funeral home.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019