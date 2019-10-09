Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
171 Semple Farm Road
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roosevelt Borden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roosevelt Borden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roosevelt Borden Obituary
Roosevelt Borden transitioned from labor to reward on October 5, 2019.

Left to cherish his memories his two daughters, Jamelle Borden and Marcia Randolph both of Hampton, VA.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday October 11, at 12 Noon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 171 Semple Farm Road, Hampton.

Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

A viewing will be held Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m at the funeral home.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roosevelt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now