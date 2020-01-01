|
|
Roosevelt Franklin Askew, Sr., 74, widower of Clydeen M. Askew, Passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Ahoskie, NC, he has been a resident of Hampton since 1958, where he was a brick mason.
Roosevelt is survived by his children, Daniel, Ruth and Roosevelt Jr; grandchildren, Darius and Daniel Jr; and great-granddaughter, Ivyana.
A service to celebrate Roosevelt's life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020