Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
Roosevelt Franklin Askew Sr.

Roosevelt Franklin Askew Sr. Obituary
Roosevelt Franklin Askew, Sr., 74, widower of Clydeen M. Askew, Passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Ahoskie, NC, he has been a resident of Hampton since 1958, where he was a brick mason.

Roosevelt is survived by his children, Daniel, Ruth and Roosevelt Jr; grandchildren, Darius and Daniel Jr; and great-granddaughter, Ivyana.

A service to celebrate Roosevelt's life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020
