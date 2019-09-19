Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Rosa Janette Smoot Obituary
Rosa Janette Smoot, age 96, died September 17, 2019, in Williamsburg with her family by her side. Rosa was a graduate of Poquoson High School and 1940 May Queen. She loved the outdoors, especially gardening as well as cooking and sewing for her family. A longtime member of Providence Baptist Church where she played the piano and enjoyed singing in the choir. Rosa was a devoted wife to her husband Robert B. Smoot, Sr., who preceded her in death. She was a loving mother to her sons, M. Terry Smoot and wife Susan, Bobby Smoot, and wife Debbie, a generous grandmother to her two granddaughters, Sherry Walker and husband Doug, Amy Stone and husband Ricky, and her great-granddaughter Meadow Walker, a faithful sister-in-law to Jackie Smoot and Lois Smoot, aunt of Nancy White and husband Jackie. The family will receive friends Friday September 20, 2019 from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Lonnie Reynolds will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2019 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home and interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed; however in memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg. VA 23188. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019
