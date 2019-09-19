|
Rosa Janette Smoot, age 96, died September 17, 2019, in Williamsburg with her family by her side. Rosa was a graduate of Poquoson High School and 1940 May Queen. She loved the outdoors, especially gardening as well as cooking and sewing for her family. A longtime member of Providence Baptist Church where she played the piano and enjoyed singing in the choir. Rosa was a devoted wife to her husband Robert B. Smoot, Sr., who preceded her in death. She was a loving mother to her sons, M. Terry Smoot and wife Susan, Bobby Smoot, and wife Debbie, a generous grandmother to her two granddaughters, Sherry Walker and husband Doug, Amy Stone and husband Ricky, and her great-granddaughter Meadow Walker, a faithful sister-in-law to Jackie Smoot and Lois Smoot, aunt of Nancy White and husband Jackie. The family will receive friends Friday September 20, 2019 from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Lonnie Reynolds will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2019 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home and interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed; however in memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg. VA 23188. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019