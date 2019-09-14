Home

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bell United Methodist Church Cemetery
Leicester, NC
Rosa Lee Huff


1933 - 2019
Rosa Lee Huff Obituary
On Thursday, September 12, 2019 Rosa Lee was received in heaven after suffering from complications from pneumonia.

She was born Rosa Lee Snyder on Oct. 25, 1933 to the late Benjamin Snyder, Sr. and Beatrice Johnson Snyder. She grew up one of nine siblings in the Woodfin area of Asheville, NC. Those that have predeceded her in death are her devoted husband of 54 years, Harold Huff; brothers Goldman Snyder and Benjamin Snyder, Jr.; and sisters, Ethel Robinson, Katherine White, Ruth Kennemore, all of North Carolina and Ruby Lynch and Virginia Towe of Florida.

Rosa Lee is survived by her sister Shirley Ford (Robert); daughter; Judy Polentz (Michael); son, Lewis Huff (Sherry); six grandchildren, Christopher Huff (Holly), Jennifer Napier (Josh), Leigh-Ellen Treadwell (Michael), Jaimie Polentz, Micayla Polentz, and Chelsea Doster; four great-grandchildren, Cyleigh and Hayden Huff, Connor Napier, and Jacob Porter, all of Virginia.

In addition to cross-stitch, and corresponding with family and friends, she is best remembered for her love of family. Family was the most important lesson she taught to all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Bell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Leicester, North Carolina.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 14, 2019
Remember
