|
|
Rosa West Goff age 71 of Hayes, died peacefully in her home Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Rosa had two passions the first being family and second baking, especially chocolate cake and her famous cheesecakes. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Achilles. Daughter Theresa Jenkins Shackelford, mother, Marian West and a brother Scott West preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Lane H. Goff, children Tina Harris, Paula Boone, Billy Goff, seven grandchildren Robert, Eden, Ashley, Lane, Tiffany, Christina, James, five great-grandchildren Bella, Madison, Kaitlyn, Brooke, Aiden, father, Ernest West, Sr. (Becky), siblings, Ernest West, Jr. (Vicky), and Ronald Keith West (Viola). The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Funeral services conducted by the Reverend Richard Whiteheart will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019