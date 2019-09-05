Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa West Goff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa West Goff Obituary
Rosa West Goff age 71 of Hayes, died peacefully in her home Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Rosa had two passions the first being family and second baking, especially chocolate cake and her famous cheesecakes. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Achilles. Daughter Theresa Jenkins Shackelford, mother, Marian West and a brother Scott West preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Lane H. Goff, children Tina Harris, Paula Boone, Billy Goff, seven grandchildren Robert, Eden, Ashley, Lane, Tiffany, Christina, James, five great-grandchildren Bella, Madison, Kaitlyn, Brooke, Aiden, father, Ernest West, Sr. (Becky), siblings, Ernest West, Jr. (Vicky), and Ronald Keith West (Viola). The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Funeral services conducted by the Reverend Richard Whiteheart will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now