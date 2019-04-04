|
|
Rosalie D. Lackey, a native of Nathalie, Virginia and a Peninsula resident most of her life, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was a telephone operator for C&P Telephone Company and retired in 1982 after 28 years of service. She was also a member of Newmarket Baptist Church and the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Betts Lackey. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Jean Karnes of Gloucester, VA; two sons, James Randolph Lackey and Daniel Betts Lackey, both from Hampton, VA; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery, Heathsville, Virginia, with the reception to follow in the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019