Rosalie Elsie Bauer (nèe Beauchemin) passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Kensington, MD of complications from Park-inson's and Lewy Body dementia. Rosalie was born June 24, 1942 in West Stewartstown, NH to Louis Beauchemin and Una Furgerson. She lived in Newfoundland, California, and Spain before settling in Newport News, Virginia. After graduating from Christopher Newport University in 1986, Rosalie served more than 20 years as a geriatric social worker at Riverside Hospital and Saint Francis Nursing Center. She was a skilled seamstress and knitter, animal lover, and avid doll collector who always had a song in her heart. She is survived by two daughters, Brandy Bauer and Jade Novak; her beloved grandchildren Nola and Calder; and brothers Lawrence and Gene Beauchemin. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Rosalie's love for children, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019
