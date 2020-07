Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosalie Marie Vogel Cumbee, Gloucester Point, VA, departed this life June 19, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, James S. Cumbee. Memorial Service 11 a.m., October 10, 2020 at Abingdon Episcopal, Gloucester, VA.



