April 29, 1922–June 6, 2019Rosalie Silverthorne Bridgman, 97, of Hampton, Virginia and formerly of Hyde County, N. C. died on June 6, 2019 in The Gardens at Warwick Forest in Newport News, VA. She was born April 29, 1922 in Scranton, N. C., the daughter of the late Samuel and Annie Dunbar Silverthorne. She was married to Edsel Frederick Bridgman who preceded her in death. She was a member of Langley Christian Church in Hampton, VA, the Red Hat Society and the Hampton Community Center.Mrs. Bridgman loved her God, family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and member of any church she attended. She loved cooking for large groups: her church, family, and friends. A garden was a must for her and her husband; and we ate good because of it. She worked for Maida Development Co. for many years and retired in the mid-seventies. She loved to travel with her husband in retirement and they covered the majority of the states, and a trip to the Holy Land.Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Scranton Christian Church in Hyde County. David Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in the Silverthorne Family Cemetery.Surviving are three sons, Haywood L. Bridgman and wife Karon of Seaford VA, Larry L. Bridgman and wife Sandy of Williamsburg, VA and Samuel T. Bridgman and wife, Debra of Newport News, VA; a sister, Pauline Credle of the Ponzer Community in Hyde County; five grandchildren, Kimberly Lou Schoonover, Carrie Lee Bridgman, Marcie Emenheiser, and husband, Stewart, Summer Bryant and husband Logan and Brandon Bridgman and wife, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Kendal Schoonover, Gannon Schoonover, Tenley Emenheiser, Brooks Emenheiser, Saylor Emenheiser, Bailey Bryant, Brody Bryant, Olivia Bridgman, Vivian Bridgman.The Family thanks all those who lovingly cared for her in her later years Nancy, Betsy, Hope-in-Home, The Mennowood and The Gardens at Warwick Forest, where she spent the last year and a half of her life. We are thankful she is in her eternal home with God and know true peace is her's indeed.The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church.Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter and online sympathy messages may be directed to www.bryanfs.com