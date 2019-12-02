Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalyn Topping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalyn Topping

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalyn Topping Obituary
Rosalyn Topping, 90, a native and lifelong resident of Poquoson, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rufus Haney and Vernon Topping.

Rosalyn is survived by her son, Larry Haney; daughter, Melinda Carmony; grandchildren, Amanda Carmony Humphreys (Billy), Tabitha Diggs (Ronnie), Kayla Matherson (Chris), Jessica Lipscomb, and Jenny Haney; eight great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; brother, Lemuel Evans Jr. (Shirley); and many loving extended family and friends. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and being with her family, and was a friend to anyone she met. She loved the Lord and was a devout Christian.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10:00-11:00 AM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Rosalyn's life at 11:00 AM led by Pastor Scott Wade, all at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton. At other times the family will be at Melinda's home.

Donations in Rosalyn's memory may be made to the Poquoson Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2099, Poquoson, VA, 23662. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .

"Special thanks to the staff at Bayside Convalescent Center, and to Hospice of Virginia, for their care and support."
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -