Rosalyn Topping, 90, a native and lifelong resident of Poquoson, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rufus Haney and Vernon Topping.
Rosalyn is survived by her son, Larry Haney; daughter, Melinda Carmony; grandchildren, Amanda Carmony Humphreys (Billy), Tabitha Diggs (Ronnie), Kayla Matherson (Chris), Jessica Lipscomb, and Jenny Haney; eight great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; brother, Lemuel Evans Jr. (Shirley); and many loving extended family and friends. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and being with her family, and was a friend to anyone she met. She loved the Lord and was a devout Christian.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10:00-11:00 AM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Rosalyn's life at 11:00 AM led by Pastor Scott Wade, all at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton. At other times the family will be at Melinda's home.
Donations in Rosalyn's memory may be made to the Poquoson Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2099, Poquoson, VA, 23662. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
"Special thanks to the staff at Bayside Convalescent Center, and to Hospice of Virginia, for their care and support."
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2019