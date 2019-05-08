Rose F. Tyndall, 83, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at her home in Poquoson. One of six children, Rose was born March 12, 1936 in Poquoson to the late William H. Forrest and Lettie Messick. In 1952, she married her soulmate Donald L. Tyndall and was his loving and caring wife for 63 years. Rose was a graduate of Poquoson High School and Northern Virginia Community College. Due to her husband's career with Dominion Energy (VEPCO) she lived in Smithfield, Northern Virginia, and Williamsburg, before returning back to Poquoson in 2000. She and Donald proudly raised two children, Forrest and Donna, and were active participants in their lives. Rose retired from General Electric Company in 1993, while there, she worked on one of G.E.'s key contracts, the Viking Project, and several other classified and sensitive government projects in Washington, D.C. After her retirement, Rose was involved in a number of community activities; she was a member of the Kingsmill Women's Club and was a charter member of the Kingsmill Choraliers. She sang with the group for 9 years. Rose was a member of the Christian Women's Club and served as its membership chairman, she volunteered at the Hampton Sentara Gift Shop for 7 years, and was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. The daughter of a waterman, Rose was most at peace near the river. She often said that she "felt saltwater flowing through her veins." She greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband, children, and grandchildren throughout the United States, Canada, Bermuda, the UK, Europe, and Hawaii. She will be remembered as a caring, pleasant, and easy-going woman who made friends everywhere she went.Rose is survived by her children Donna (Steve) Jackson, and Forrest (Rosanne) Tyndall; grandchildren, Corrie Forrest, Brittany Tyndall, Whitney (Brian) McLellon, and Sean (Mollie) Tyndall; great-grandchildren, Luciana Sandoval and Robert McLellon; sisters-in-law Ella (Bootsie), Jane, Jean; brother-in-law Steve and many nieces, nephews, and other close friends and family. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and various nieces, nephews, friends, and her husband of 63 years, Donald L. Tyndall.A visitation will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson, VA from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. and burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family welcomes visitors immediately after at the home of Steve and Donna Jackson. The family would like to send special thanks to Rose's loving caregiver Anne Wiggins and various other individuals and groups who helped to care for Rose in her time of need. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press from May 8 to May 9, 2019