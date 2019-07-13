Rose Garofalo Rogers, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Leo Rogers; parents, Anna Pruello and Joseph Garofalo; brothers, Chuck, Paul, and Joseph; and sister, Nancy.



Rose retired from Mellon Securities, where she worked as a Production Assistant. A devoted member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church, she enjoyed her involvement with both the Olive Casey circle and the Respite Center. Rose was a competitive Bridge player, and could also often be found playing board games. She also liked arts and crafts projects, square dancing and ballroom dancing, music, and reading. She loved animals, especially her toy poodle, Marty. She also enjoyed traveling, both in her RV camper and on cruises. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, Law and Order and Judge Judy.



Rose was a loving mother who will be missed by her son, Leo Rogers Jr.; daughters, Lynda Kleiwerda (William) and Lorraine Linzenberg; grandchildren, James Michael Linzenberg, Sarah Kessler (Andrew), Michelle Cusumano (Steven), Amy Rogers, Leo Rogers III, Danielle Diaz, Jacob Rogers, and Piper Rogers; great-grandchildren, Robert, Samuel, Brayden, William, Jaysen, Reyna, and baby Wyatt; brother, Lorenzo Garofalo; and sister, Mary Rizzi.



The family will receive friends at 4PM on Tuesday, July 16 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, where a service will follow at 7:00PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 213 McLaws Cir., #2B, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on July 13, 2019