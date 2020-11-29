1/1
Rose Guenther Paiva
1935 - 2020
Rose Paiva, 85, of Hampton, Virginia departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Rose was born February 20, 1935 in Hoechst, Germany to the late Anton and Maria Eva Guenther.

She was preceded in death by her first-born daughter, Linet, and is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ernesto; their five children, Dolores (Wayne), Marco, Marina, Ernie (Liz) and Linda (Rodney); Sisters, Trude (Marco) and Erna; grandchildren, Travis, Chris, Marc, Evan, Amari, Joshua and Gabriela; Three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive guests on Monday, December 7 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
DEC
7
Celebration of Life
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
