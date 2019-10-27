|
Rose "Kitty' Macdonald of Colonial Beach, VA formerly of Williamsburg, VA passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Westmoreland Health and Rehab. Center in Colonial Beach. She worked at Eastern State Hospital for 26 years as well as the Colonial Service Board in Williamsburg, VA. She is survived by her sister, Dr. Martha Macdonald, several nieces and nephews, and her close friend, Doris Via. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Roderick Macdonald and Sara Macdonald, a brother, Dr. Roderick Macdonald, Jr., and a sister, Mary Macdonald.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019