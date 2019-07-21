Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA
View Map
Resources
Rose Marie Johnson


1949 - 2019
Rose Marie Johnson Obituary
Rose Marie Johnson born in Smyth, VA, of the late Arnold and Mary (King) Grinnell went to be with Jesus July 17, 2019. Rose grew up in Smyth County and Hampton, VA areas. Her adult life was spent in Barhamsville, VA and Latrobe, PA. She let Christ live through her and was obediently used to bring many to salvation. Thank God she left a legacy of Jesus for her family.

Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Wayne Johnson Sr., a Marine Vietnam War Veteran who served in the famous "Tet Offensive". She loved her Marine and stayed by his side. Rose was also preceded in death by their infant son, Richard Wesley Johnson, and a special Aunt Molly and Uncle Floyd Chapman of Yorktown, who were very close and dear to her.

Rose is survived by her son, Robert Johnson II and wife, Kelly of New Kent, VA; grandson, Robert Johnson III (Lora) and their children, Liam, Landon and Lexie of Greensburg, PA; grandson, Richard Johnson (Tiphany) and their children, Robert Warren, Eleanor Rose and Amelia; granddaughter, Tori Robertson-Johnson; grandsons, Benjamin Arnold and Timothy Paul, all of New Kent; a cousin, Rhonda Hamilton (Bobby) and their daughter, Brandy Marie and son Brandon of Yorktown, VA; cousin, Mona Dixon (Todd) and their daughters Kristina and Brittany Hildebrand (Chris), and granddaughter, Hayden; a special close cousin, Stanley Corbin; and a best friend for life, Balinda McConnell.

The family will receive friends 5 to 6 PM, Tuesday, July 23rd at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA with a funeral service beginning at 6 PM. A second funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 27th at Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 with burial following in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, 108 Dutch Hill Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 21, 2019
