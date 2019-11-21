|
|
On November 15, 2019, our Lord reached down with loving hands and gently raised the soul of Rose Toler Brown to His glorious light in heaven. The youngest daughter of Garvis, Sr. and Odessa King Toler, Rose was born in Richmond, VA on September 29, 1950.
Accepting Christ at an early age, her faith was nurtured throughout her youth at Thirty First Street Baptist Church in Richmond. She later joined First Baptist Church of Hampton where she served faithfully as an Usher. In 1999 she was honored at the First Baptist Saints' Salute for her work as Coordinator of the Tutorial Outreach Program. She was also active in the Elizabeth Project and American Baptist Women.
After graduating from Armstrong High School ('68), she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia and a Masters degree in Special Education/Learning Disabilities from Hampton University. Additional coursework was completed through Shenandoah University and at The College of William and Mary. She started her professional career as a third grade teacher in Virginia Beach Public Schools where she taught for 6 years. She accepted a position with Hampton City Schools where she served as a Special Education Teacher and later as an Educational Diagnostician until her retirement in 2009.
Rose was dependable and energetic in service to others. She was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Lambda Omega Chapter, Newport News, VA in 1980. A Silver Star, Rose served as Chapter Secretary, Chairman of the One Million Backpacks Committee and Chairman of the St. Augustine's Feeding Project as well as on several committees. In 2013, she served as facilitator of the first Circles of Diversity Initiative sponsored by the Hampton Citizens' Unity Commission. Rose was also a member of the local Hampton University Alumni Chapter and served as corresponding secretary (publicity and newsletter) of the Hampton Retired Teachers Association.
Predeceased by her parents and her brother, Ronald L. Toler, she leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Brenda Toler Williams (Dennis); brothers: Earl L. King (Elaine), Garvis W. Toler, Jr. (Benita), Larry G. Toler, Sr., goddaughters/nieces: Kyha Williams Spaulding (Nikolas), Larren Toler. Nieces: Shawn Williams Fraser (Jarrod), Kaysi Toler Freeney (Wayne), Maria Toler Velissaris (James), Sophia, Bethany, & Natalie King, Lorri & Lorra Toler. Nephews: Earl L. King, II (Crystal), Garvis W. Toler, III, Darren G. Toler, Nathaniel D. King, Larry G. Toler, Jr. Grandnieces: Imani Spaulding, Grace Toler, Denisha & Deja Freeney. Grandnephews: Joshua & Justin Fraser, Khalil Spaulding, Garvis W. Toler, IV., Derrick & Darius Freeney, former husband, Willie Brown and a host of beloved relatives and loyal friends.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Lambda Omega Chapter, Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m., Perkins Funeral Home, 251 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA 23669. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 North King Street, Hampton, VA. Interment will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Episcopal Church (Outreach), 2515 Marshall Ave., Newport News, VA 23607 or First Baptist Church of Hampton (Outreach Ministry)
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019