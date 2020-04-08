Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Rosella Fox Johnson

Rosella Fox Johnson Obituary
Rosella Fox Johnson, 96, died Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, Rosella served in the Army Air Corps in WWII and was stationed at Langley Field in 1946. There she met her future husband Donald A. Johnson Sr. They were married 69 years. She was a member of Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church. She was extremely proud of her family and had a passion for cooking.

Rosella is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Cynthia Johnson; grandchildren, Donald A. "Chip" Johnson III, Kelly Johnson Herspold and husband Tim; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Peyton and Mallory.

A private graveside will be held in Clark Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be sent to the Clark Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020
