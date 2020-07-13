Rosemary Ryan Monroe, a longtime resident of Newport News, died on July 7, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harry Monroe, Jr.



Rosemary was born in Wishaw, Scotland on July 13, 1925 to Michael and Sara Hughes Ryan. Rosemary emigrated from Scotland with her family in 1928, passing through Ellis Island. She was raised in New York City, attended Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School in Brooklyn, and entered Fordham University on an academic scholarship, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1946.



During World War II she participated in a co-ed USO choir that rehearsed at St. Patrick's Cathedral and entertained at veterans' facilities each week in the greater New York area. She was married to Harry Monroe, Jr. on April 7, 1951.



Rosemary taught for many years at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Elementary School and was active in the parish. She served on the City of Newport News Library Board and was the Treasurer of the Hampton Roads Garden Club for more than a decade. Rosemary was an avid runner, earning records in 5K and 10K races around Hampton Roads. A sailor and golfer, she was a member of the Warwick Yacht Club and James River Country Club.



Rosemary was preceded in death by son Thomas (Tim Hester) and is survived by six children: Christine Moore (Dan), Mike Monroe (Lesley), Bob Monroe, Ryan Monroe (Victor Olano), Ned Monroe (Theresa), Kevin (Wendy Wert). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren



After COVID-19, a funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Newport News, Virginia, followed by burial at St. John's Church in Hampton, Virginia.



