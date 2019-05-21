Rosemary Seidnitzer Slayton, 72, wife of Edward (Gunner) Slayton, died May 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Rosemary was born and grew up in Hampton before moving to Lanexa in 1974.She attended St. Rose of Lima School and St. Vincent DePaul in Newport News. She married the love of her life, Lewis Edward Slayton. To this union were born three children, two daughters, Lisa Ann Russell of Broad Brook, Connecticut and Rev. Deborah Garland (Glenn) of Ashland, Virginia and one son, Michael Edward Slayton of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Kali McMurray of Midlothian, Virginia and Courtney McMurray of Midlothian, Virginia and one great-grandson, Stephen Parson, who she always said was "the joy of her old age."Rosemary was the 11th of 18 children born to Frank and Delia Seidnitzer of Hampton, Virginia. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. The family will receive friends from 11am- 1pm Wednesday at the funeral home. To view full obituary go to www.vincentfh.com Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary