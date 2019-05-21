Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Slayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Seidnitzer Slayton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Seidnitzer Slayton Obituary
Rosemary Seidnitzer Slayton, 72, wife of Edward (Gunner) Slayton, died May 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Rosemary was born and grew up in Hampton before moving to Lanexa in 1974.She attended St. Rose of Lima School and St. Vincent DePaul in Newport News. She married the love of her life, Lewis Edward Slayton. To this union were born three children, two daughters, Lisa Ann Russell of Broad Brook, Connecticut and Rev. Deborah Garland (Glenn) of Ashland, Virginia and one son, Michael Edward Slayton of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Kali McMurray of Midlothian, Virginia and Courtney McMurray of Midlothian, Virginia and one great-grandson, Stephen Parson, who she always said was "the joy of her old age."Rosemary was the 11th of 18 children born to Frank and Delia Seidnitzer of Hampton, Virginia. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. The family will receive friends from 11am- 1pm Wednesday at the funeral home. To view full obituary go to www.vincentfh.com
Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now