Resources More Obituaries for Rosemond Croswhite Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosemond Abernathy Croswhite

Obituary Condolences Flowers Croswhite, Rosemond Abernathy, of Hampton, widow of James Little Croswhite, departed this life April 25, 2019. Mrs. Croswhite was born in McKenney, Virginia, in 1933, and graduated from Madison College (now James Madison University) with a Bachelor of Science degree, Class of 1954. She taught in the Norfolk and Richmond school systems, concluding her career at Thomas Jefferson High School in the city of Richmond. While in college, she met the love of her life and future husband, James L. Croswhite, after agreeing through mutual friends to accompany him to VMI Ring Figure. After weathering separation during his tour of duty in Korea, they were married at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Richmond, Virginia, in 1957. She traveled the world as the wife of a career army officer, including posts in Heidelberg, Germany and Tehran, Iran and both coasts of the United States. As a military spouse, she rose to the difficult task of caring for her home and children alone while he served two tours in Vietnam. They found themselves posted to Fort Monroe, Hampton, Virginia, and made the decision to remain in their home overlooking the waters of Hampton Roads and retire from military life while still in their native Virginia. Mrs. Croswhite was an avid learner and continued throughout her life to dedicate herself to new challenges and endeavors. She was a member of daughters of the American Revolution, the Pembroke Garden Club, the Tidewater Virginia Chapter of The Embroiderers' Guild of America and a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Hampton, Virginia. She dedicated herself to achieving expertise in all manner of the needlework arts as well as many other skills whether they required a needle, drill, ladder, trowel or pen. Above all, she was a devoted and loving mother to her two children, whom she graced with her unwavering love and support, and grandmother to her four grandsons, whom she steadfastly adored and who lovingly called her by her early childhood name "RoRo." Survivors include her son, James Little Croswhite of Norfolk (Annette); daughter, Catherine Croswhite Richter of Richmond (Scott); four grandchildren, James Patrick Richter, Nicholas William Richter, Nicholas Alexander Croswhite and Matthew James Stephen Croswhite; and brother, Thomas Bourdon Abernathy. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. John's Episcopal Church, W. Queens Way, Hampton, Virginia 23669. Interment will be Thursday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. John's Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund. Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries