Rossana Brolli passed away on April 13th, 2019. Rossana was cared for by her loving husband of 65 years, Rinaldo. She was born in Rome, Italy on April 15th, 1927. She is survived by her husband, Rinaldo, two sisters, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Buckroe Ave. Hampton, VA 23664, on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at 11am. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2019