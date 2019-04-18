Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Rossana Brolli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rossana Brolli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rossana Brolli Obituary
Rossana Brolli passed away on April 13th, 2019. Rossana was cared for by her loving husband of 65 years, Rinaldo. She was born in Rome, Italy on April 15th, 1927. She is survived by her husband, Rinaldo, two sisters, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Buckroe Ave. Hampton, VA 23664, on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at 11am. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now