Rowena L. Fauntleroy peacefully answered the Master's Call on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. "Gina", as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was born on December 5, 1960, to the late Ruth Fay and Robert Lee Fauntleroy, Sr. She was employed by Food for Thought for over ten years.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Fauntleroy, Jr. She leaves cherished memories with her devoted siblings, Ruby Holmes, Robin Fauntleroy, Renal Fauntleroy, Russell Fauntleroy, Reginald Fauntleroy (Audrea) and Rickie Fauntleroy, Sr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Little Zion Baptist Church. Ms. Fauntleroy may be viewed beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of her service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are welcomed to assist with arrangements. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
