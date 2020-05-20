Roxanna Green Lucas peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. Roxanna was born on January 29th, 1950 in Maxton, North Carolina to the late Ethel Mae and William Luther Green. Roxanna began life in the humblest manner; growing up on a farm, with faith, family and resiliency standing at the forefront of the core household values. Roxanna was the youngest of 8 children, and was destined to do great things. Even as the youngest child, Roxanna stepped up to the plate to assist her family from helping her father around the farm, helping her mom cook and clean and even helping family members in need. All these experiences helped to cultivate a passion for helping people that would be the drive force throughout her life.



In the early 1970's, Roxanna enrolled at Saint Augustine University in Raleigh, NC, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology and Social Welfare. It was during her college years she met Mr. Willie (Bill) Lucas, who she fell in love with. On April 22, 1973, Roxanna married the love of her life and began enjoying the military life. Roxanna, being a country girl from the South, traveled the world living in places like Germany, Korea, Thailand, Georgia, Missouri, Texas and even New York. With each stop, Roxanna was not only able to establish a home but she managed to manifest her passion to help people taking on roles such as Director – Assistant Director of Army childcare centers, and teaching and caring for special needs for adults and children. In 1977 Roxanna was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness and devoted her entire life to being a faithful servant.



Roxanna gave birth to her first child, Nicole (Lucas) McDavid in Fort Jackson South Carolina, in Fort Sam Houston Texas, her second child, Kion (Lucas) Chapman was born, and in Frankfurt, Germany her youngest child, Danielle (Lucas) Woody was born. The final place Roxanna called home was Newport News, Virginia. Here she created a beautiful home, expanded her family and her career taking on various senior leadership roles at the Fort Eustis Child Development Center, as the Assistant Director and even Acting Director. In March 2015 she retired from a long career of helping, teaching people with a focus on children with special needs. After retirement Roxanna took on a part time role as a substitute teacher for Newport News Public Schools to further her passion working with young children. She enjoyed attending bible study, traveling, cooking, spending time with her family, and she absolutely loved gardening.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years; Willie J. Lucas, and three daughters; Nicole (Chanon) McDavid, Kion (Dwayne) Chapman, and Danielle (Malcolm) Woody; her grandchildren, Isaiah Lucas, Malcolm Woody Jr., Nicholas McDavid, Jade McDavid, Amaya Chapman, and Deja Woody; her siblings Emma Green, James (Juanita) Green, and Hayward (Mamie) Green, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ethel and William Green, Melissa Green, Daisha McDavid Clerow (Betty) Green, Madison Woody, Willie Green, Johnnie Green, and L.C. (Carrie) Green.



A Celebration of Life for the Beloved Roxanna G. Lucas will be announced at a later date due to the COVID Pandemic.



The family would like to thank you for your prayers, calls, texts, flowers, and meals. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.



Altmeyer Funeral Home - Riverside Chapel is assisting with arrangements



