Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Roy Carson Singletary, Senior, beloved husband of the late Margaret Paz Singletary, departed this life Tuesday, March 5, 2019, peacefully in the comfort of his home.A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church, 302 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA, followed by a reception in the Church Fellowship Hall. A 12:30pm Interment will precede the service at Hampton Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Building Fund of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church.Services entrusted to Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home of Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019