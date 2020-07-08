1/
Roy K. Long Jr.
Roy K. Long, Jr. 34, born in Hampton, VA went to be with his heavenly father June 29, 2020 in Chesterfield, VA. Roy, a loving father and husband, skilled carpenter, avid fisherman, and was a friend to all. He is survived by his wife Angela Thornton Long, daughter, Leah Paige, his mother Suzanne H. Crowder and her husband Kenneth R. Crowder, his sisters Pauline L. Kellar, her husband Joseph Kellar, their daughter Elora, Emiley L. Morris, husband Anthony Morris, their children Kylee, A.J., grandmother, Janette M. Crowder, mother in law Donna Jacobs, her husband Ken Jacobs, father in law Bernie Thornton.

Special acknowledgement to his uncle Howard Barnes and aunt Maryann H. Barnes.

He is also survived by numerous family members, loved ones and friends.

Roy was preceded in death by his father Roy K. Long Sr. and his paternal grandparents Jim and Ann Long. Maternal grandparents Frederick and Betsy Harmeling and many more family, loved ones and friends.

A Celebration of Roy's Life ceremony will be held Sunday July 12, 2020 at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832 at 2:00 PM. Shelter 3, reception to follow at shelter 2.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
