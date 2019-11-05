|
|
Roy "Bubba" Morris, 58, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2019. He was preceded in rest by his father Roy Melvin Morris. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years Tami Morris; son, Nicholas Brooks; daughters, Rachel Kidd (husband Derek Kidd), Crystal Hildt (husband Steve Hildt); mother, Fannie Roberta Morris; grandchildren, Ayden Hildt, Emmalea Teeters, Cheyenne Teeters, Kate Kidd; brothers, Ray Morris, Michael Morris; sister, Tina Lesser and many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Bubba's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Pattison's Academy: https://www.pattisonsacademy.org/supportus
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2019