Roy L. Pearson of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on August 16, 2020, at 80 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Louise Johns Pearson; their daughter Cynthia Vaughan; her husband, Benjamin Vaughan, and their son Christopher; and his sister, Ann Marie Wood, and her husband Reginald Wood.



Roy was born in Hong Kong, China. His parents settled in retirement in Farmville, Virginia. Roy earned his undergraduate degree in Business as well as his PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia. After graduation he taught at the University of Arkansas and at Centenary College in Shreveport, LA. He became a William and Mary Mason School of Business faculty member in 1971 and was named the Chancellor Professor of Business in 1987, attaining Emeritus status in 2005. He served as Director of the College's Bureau of Business Research from 1984-1998, and on the Governor's Joint Advisory Board of Economists for nine Virginia governors. He served as President of the Association for University Business and Economic Research, comprised of over 100 research bureaus in the United States and Canada. After retirement, Roy continued to write and consult until his passing. He enjoyed working with Dr. Scott Swan, a William and Mary Business School professor, and the expertise he brought to their projects.



Roy was a master scuba diver. He dove many of the oceans and seas around the world and took great underwater pictures. He passed on his love of diving and underwater photography to his "best diving buddy ever," his grandson Chris.



Roy loved his family and made sure we were together as often as possible. He will be greatly missed.



A family service was held in Farmville, VA . Contributions in his memory may be made to the William and Mary Business School Foundation, P.O. Box 1693, Williamsburg, VA 23187. Please note the "Mason School Annual Fund in memory of Roy Pearson" along with your gift. Funds will be used to support the greatest needs of the Business School.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store