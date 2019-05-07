Roy L. Schenck, 77, passed away May 4, 2019 at his home in Poquoson after a short illness. Born in Ft Worth, Texas, after high school he worked as a Horse Walker/Trainer Assistant, before entering the Air Force in 1960. Following initial training as an Air Traffic Controller at Keesler AFB, MS, Roy was stationed at Itazuke AFB, Japan where he met his wife Marge, the love of his life. They were married in 1964 and later assigned to Tinker AFB, OK, Keesler AFB, MS, and Mildenhall AFB, England. While in the Air Force he received numerous military awards and his Master's Degree in Adult Education and Counseling. Following his Air Force career, he entered Civil Service as an Air Training Command Air Traffic Control Instructor again stationed at Keesler AFB, MS. He rapidly progressed in grade with major follow-on assignments as Director Logistics at Randolph AFB, TX, Quality Assurance Evaluator at Richards-GeBaur AFB, MO, 9th Air Force Air Space Manager at Shaw AFB, SC, with final duty as Tactical Air Command Air Space Manager at Langley AFB, VA. Roy has been a resident of Poquoson since 1992 and was active in several civic and nonprofit organizations including the Kiwanis, Masons, and Shriners. He was Past Commodore of Poquoson Yacht Club. Roy enjoyed playing golf and poker and was a fierce competitor. He enjoyed cruising, loved animals, and was devoted to his dog, Tommy and cat, Reggie. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lois Schenck and his youngest brother, David. He is survived by his wife and lifelong sweetheart Marge and his brother Richard who resides in Benbrook, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. A Celebration of Roy's life, with military honors, will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PAWS or your favorite animal aid shelter or . Online condolences to claytorrollins.com . Published in Daily Press on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary