Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Blvd.
Newport News, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
1004 Yorktown Road
Yorktown, VA
Roy Mitchell Obituary
Roy Mitchell, age 96, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

He was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran serving from 1943 to 1946. For over 80 years he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a 1941 graduate of Hampton High School.

In 1958 he founded and operated Beach Hardware in Hampton. During his over 50 years of dedicated service to his community he was affectionately referred to as "Mr. Beach" by the store's patrons.

Preceding him in rest is his wife, Nettie M. Mitchell. Surviving members of his family include his sons, Jim Mitchell, Ray Mitchell (Mary), and Bill Mitchell; grandchildren, Michelle, Jimmy, Christina, Luke, Robbie, and Erica; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Pat Messer.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A service celebrating Roy's life will be held Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 at Bethel Baptist Church followed with interment in Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown Road, Yorktown, VA 23693.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23601.
Published in Daily Press on July 11, 2019
