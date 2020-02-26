|
|
Roy Samuel Palmer, USN (Ret.)
Thanks be to God, for Roy/Sam's earthly life of 91 years.
Sam was a loving husband and always wanted the best for his wife, Betty (deceased). They had 52 years together.
He was a tough, fair father to Sandi, Johnnie, Pam and Mark (deceased). Papa to seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living, Richmond, VA. for the loving care Roy received for the last 18 months.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Richmond for their loving, comforting care given to Papa Sam, the last five months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Community Care in memory of Roy S. Palmer, 10128 West Broad Street, Suite J, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
A visitation will beheld from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of His Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home- Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23608. He will be laid to rest following services at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020