Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Roy Smith Rollins Jr.

Roy, 65, was a native of Poquoson, VA and for the last seven years enjoyed splitting his time between his homes in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and Fort Lauderdale, FL where he was known as, "The Mayor of Sebastion Beach". Roy was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Poquoson. It is with the deepest sadness that we lost Roy to this awful, deadly Coronavirus. He waged a hard and difficult battle and passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Roy began his career in the Floral Industry when he was 16 years old working as a delivery driver. From there, Roy spent many happy years working with Freeman's Florist in Poquoson. In 1986, Roy became the co-owner of Norfolk Florist and Gifts. He received many awards and accolades throughout his illustrious floral career. Roy retired in 2013 and he happily enjoyed his life of retirement. Roy shared yearly trips with friends to Mexico and Cape Cod and days on the beach whenever the sun was shining. Whether it was a shared dinner, a trip or a conversation by the ocean, Roy became a friend to all of those lucky enough to cross his path. He was loved by his family and many friends and known for his kindness, graciousness, and generous spirit. Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Smith Rollins. He is survived by his loving mother, Virginia Winder Rollins of Poquoson; brother, Marvin "Bubba" Rollins and fiancé Amanda of Holden Beach, NC, niece Kasey Michelle Rollins and nephew Matthew Taylor Rollins both of Atlanta GA; sister, Cathy Rollins Losares and husband, Dave, niece Carin Losares Carr and husband, Corey, their sons Cameron and Colton; nephew Christopher David Losares and Ashley, all of Poquoson. Roy also leaves behind so many dear and wonderful friends throughout the country. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Camp Rehoboth, Access Aids Care and the Poquoson Volunteer Fire Department. His final thoughts and how he loved living his life… "Life was Gay and Great! Filled with Love, Friends and Flowers! The summers in Rehoboth and the winters in Florida, I DID IT ALL and I DID IT MY WAY!" A Celebration of Roy's Life will be planned on the beach in Ft Lauderdale, Florida this summer.

Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020
