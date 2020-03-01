|
LCDR Roy Willis Chesson, USN (Ret.), of Smithfield, VA, departed this life February 23 after a courageous and determined fight against stage 4 gastroesophageal junction cancer. Born in 1953 in Elizabeth City, NC to Ellen W. ("Poppy") and Roy Otis Chesson, his parents predeceased him within 7 weeks of each other in 2010. Roy is survived by his wife, Erika N. Harper Chesson of Smithfield; his son, Roy David Chesson (Tiffany) of Franklin, TN; three grandchildren, Jaelynn, Athena, and Kian Chesson, all of Franklin, TN; two sisters, Alice R. ("Robin") Chesson and Ellen C. Edens (Mark), all of Dalzell, SC; two nieces, Anna Chesson Edens Hurst (Garrett) of Birmingham, AL and Elizabeth Edens Quinn (Alex) of Columbia, SC; one nephew, Mark Spears Edens Jr. of Dalzell, SC; and his very sweet kitty, Liam. The family will receive friends at Little's Funeral Home, 1515 S. Church Street in Smithfield, on Friday, March 13 from 6-8PM. A celebration of life will be held March 14 at 2PM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Franklin, VA, with Fr. Scott Baker officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Roy asked that memorial donations be made to PAWS of Hertford County, 231 Mt Moriah Rd, Ahoskie, NC 27910. To share online condolences and read the full text of this obituary please visit www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020