|
|
Royce R Benjamin, 73, passed away on April 6th in the hospital at Norfolk Sentara. Royce was a craftsman. He loved doing anything with his hands. He would make beautiful works of art with stained glass, metal, wood or any material he could get his hands on. Royce was also an extremely patriotic citizen. He retired from the United States Navy after serving for more than 23 years and continued to support his country over the next 20 years with his dedicated service in civilian life. Royce is survived by his loving family and friends. The family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph's Villa Organization, 8000 Brook Rd. Richmond, VA 23227. (https://www.neverstopbelieving.org/)
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019