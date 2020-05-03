Mr. Roycee Bland of Hampton, Virginia entered eternal rest Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Edith S. Bland and his daughter Venee Bland Parker. He leaves to cherish his memories , a devoted son Roycee A. Bland (Skip) of Damascus, Md.; 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild; sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Edith S. Bland Scholarship Fund at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church 830-25th Street Newport News, Va. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a later day. Please keep the Bland Family in your Prayers.Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742



