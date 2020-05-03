Roycee Bland
1927 - 2020
Mr. Roycee Bland of Hampton, Virginia entered eternal rest Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Edith S. Bland and his daughter Venee Bland Parker. He leaves to cherish his memories , a devoted son Roycee A. Bland (Skip) of Damascus, Md.; 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild; sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Edith S. Bland Scholarship Fund at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church 830-25th Street Newport News, Va. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a later day. Please keep the Bland Family in your Prayers.Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742

Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family and we certainly will miss you Uncle Roy. GOD bless!!!
Vincent Bland
Family
My condolences to the family uncle roy was always happy and jolly I called him uncle Jolly he will be truly missed
Nina Webster
Family
Mr Bland was my Guidance Counselor at Phoenix High School in 1966-1968. He always showed a sincere interest and was responsible for me having the job of sports commentator. Mr Bland had a very positive influence and I will forever be grateful for his guidance. My condolences to his family and may he rest in eternal peace. He was truly a good man.
Bernard
Student
Mr. Bland was my Scout Master (Carver Memorial Baptist Church). Remembering a trek we took from the church, then at 23rd & Marshall Ave. to the Bland home, on Victoria Blvd --- we were to camp in the back yard. Rain interceded, our having to stay/ sleep in the family garage, memory serves (smile).

And too, Mrs. (Edith) Bland was my Social Studies teacher at Huntington HS.

I offer condolences to the Bland family, and may the trove of memory afford you an enduring solace, with Mr. Bland now in heaven's firmament.
Charles Sullivan
Mr. Bland was my tenth grade guidance counselor when I attend George P. Phenix High school. Mr. Bland was a lot of fun but he was sincere in supporting the needs of the students. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May God comfort and give you strength as you bereave the loss of your love one.
Sherlock Bruce
