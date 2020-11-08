It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Ruben Trent Cook Jr., 61 of Yorktown, VA. announces that he passed away peacefully on Saturday October 31, 2020.
Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben Trent Cook, Sr. and Macy Ferguson Cook of Hampton, VA. He is survived by the love of his life and soulmate his wife, Tammy Cook "Pumpkin"; adoring daughters, Michaela Eudailey (Timothy) of Hampton, Va., Kelly Mason (Joe) of Yorktown, VA.; beautiful granddaughters, Bayleigh Gora of Bremerton, WA., Brittney Gora of Seabeck, WA. and Grace O'Neal; devoted sister-in-law, Melissa (Lisa Kaye) Moffatt (Joe) of Shreveport, LA.; sister-by-love, Sherry Ivy Stewart of Newport News, VA; life-long friends, Danny Deuell, Sr. (Sue) Hampton, VA.; sister/cousin, Sherri Gayle Pilgrim Coghill of Turley, OK.; friend and favorite real estate agent, Kim Burbage; favorite hairstylist, Carmen Sandoval; numerous cousins second-cousins on both the Cook and Ferguson sides of the family, several nieces and nephews on his wife's side of the family, and not to be left out, his devoted and faithful pups, Charles Maxwell "Max" and Toby Keith "Toby" Cook.
Just as he dealt with all other life experiences, Ruben managed his four year, seven month battle with Lewy Body Dementia with strength and courage, and chose to spend as much time with his family as possible. Despite both physical and emotional pain, Ruben came out a hero and stayed strong until the very end. Prior to his diagnosis, Ruben stood six-foot-four inches tall and weighed a firm 240 lbs. It was because of this, that he was often referred to as A GENTLE GIANT.
Ruben graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He then went on to pursue an impeccable 33 year career at the Newport News Shipyard. As with everything else, he gave his career and his co-workers 110%. He loved working with his hands, as well as challenging his mind, and whether it was conquering the latest Sci-fi computer game, spending hours tinkering in his garage, or maintaining his perfect lawn, he was always busy with something.
Ruben left his mark on all that he did, not only at the shipyard, but more importantly with how he loved "his girls" and put his family first above all else. He was a man of conviction, integrity and honor, and was a constant in the lives of his family. Ruben was always there to help, listen, comfort ..or to share one of his many "dad jokes".
Above all else, Ruben loved "his girls"...his family. He truly was at his happiest surrounded by them. Family was, and always will be, his most treasured possession. Ruben was an amazing husband and never missed an opportunity to tell his wife just how much he loved her and how important she was to him. He was also an incredible father, who taught his daughters to be strong, capable and fierce women. Ruben was the proudest grandfather as well. Each of his granddaughters are blessed with wonderful memories they made with their "Bumpa/Papa". Whether it was sitting on his lap as he mowed the lawn, going to Saturday morning breakfasts together, followed by a trip to feed the ducks, or the many trips to the pumpkin patch to find just the right pumpkin. Ruben would always remind us that life was meant to be be fun. Amongst the laughter of our many Sunday family dinners, he could often be heard saying, "This is what life is all about".
Ruben died an important and beloved man. His legacy will live on through us...his family. We shall miss him and honor him in our memories each day.
Per Ruben's wishes, no services will be held. Should friends wish to contribute, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W. Lilburn Georgia 30047 or www.LBDA.org
