On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, God called our beloved Ruby Anita West to come home and live in eternal peace and joy. Ruby will be most remembered for her extremely kind heart, her ability to make friends, and her beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Willie F. Henry, Sr. and Lillie B. Henry; brothers, Thomas L. Henry, Sr. and Edgar L. Henry; and granddaughter, Ahsha Anita-Patrice West. Ruby leaves to cherish her memory, son, Charles H. West, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Ahrya M. McKinney-Brown; brother, Willie F. Henry, Jr. (Lorelle); sisters, Regina B. Miles, Theresa L. Henry, and Vivian D. Henry; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will occur sometime in the future as the family has chosen to follow the COVID-19 health guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of family and friends. Arrangements are under the care of Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory www.cookebros.com
