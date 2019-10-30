Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Amory Funeral Home Chapel
Ruby C. Walker Obituary
Seaford, Va. – Ruby C. Walker, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Ruby was a native of Cherryville, North Carolina and a Seaford resident for many years. Along with her late husband Rev. Claude R. Walker she lived and served for 42 years in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and retiring in Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Rev. Claude R. Walker and her sisters, Doris Patrick, Sarah Mauney and Rachel Mode and is survived by her son, Mark A. Walker and a daughter, Terri Blanton and grandchildren, Evan Blanton (Chelsea) and Katie Blanton and great grandson, Carter. The family wishes to thank Riverside Hospice Care for all the love and support given to Ruby, especially nurses Danielle, Heather and Channel.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Norman Rush. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Riverside Hospice Care, 12420 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va., 23606.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019
