Ruby D. Ensley beloved wife, mother, nurse, and friend of many, passed away on November 16, 2020 at home in Hampton where she resided since 1952. Ruby was born August 30, 1930 in Tyrrell County, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Leon N. Dunbar and Dora B. Cuthrell Dunbar. Ruby retired from the Veteran's Administration Medical Center, Hampton in 1985 as a registered nurse after 32 years of service. She was a 1951 graduate of Highsmith Hospital School of Nursing, Fayetteville, N.C. Prior to going to work at the V.A. she worked at Dixie Hospital and Mary Immaculate Hospital for a short time. After retirement she worked at the Virginia Baptist Home on Harpersville Road. Upon recovering from breast cancer, she worked as an office manager for Atlantic Imaging for 8 years. Her first husband was the late Tollie R. Morris, Jr. She was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hampton where she served as a Deacon and Worship Chairman.



She left a loving legacy in her family, around whom her life was centered. She leaves behind her beloved family, husband Louis B. Ensley; Daughter Lynn Morris Jones and husband J.P.; Son Tollie R. Morris, III; Daughter Paula Ensley Scheck and husband Tony; her Granddaughter Olivia G. Scheck; Grandsons Tyler J. Scheck and Ryan W. Scheck; Six sisters Doris D. Hollis, Elsie D. Jefferson, Joyce D. Ward, Betty D. Chandler, Patricia D. Hardy and Arlene D. Jones all of Chocowinity and Washington, N.C. She was preceded in death by her brother, Milford Dunbar.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home located at 2551 N Armistead Ave. Hampton, V.A. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church located at 1458 Todds Lane Hampton, V.A.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mrs. Ruby Ensley.



The family would like to thank Ms. Michelle Jones, and all the nurses who shared in Ruby's love of nursing by taking such wonderful care of her while she was sick.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store