I will miss the times we spent in the Sunday school office at Steven's . Our family sends it condolences to all
God does not give us more than we can bear and as a testament called Ruby Evelyn Crandol, 75, home on June 3, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of the peninsula, a graduate of Hampton High School and had retired after working 30 years for the Department of Energy at the Naval Reactors Office in Newport News Shipyard.
Evelyn was born to the late Milton Hayden Crandol and Ruby Fox Crandol on January 11, 1945 and is survived by her two brothers George and Wayne Crandol and sister, Peggy Chambers, a host of nieces and nephews and three nephews to whom she was more like a mother; Paul, Ronnie, and Mike Miller. As well as a grandmother and great-grandmother to their children. She loved the Lord, her church, and her family as well as the Vassar family with a fire and a passion that is seldom seen.
Funeral will be at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:00 with visitation from 10:00-12:00.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.