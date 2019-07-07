Born Ruby Lavonne Jones in Clinton, Mississippi on November 12, 1939, she arrived in our Lord's hands on June 28, 2019 after a long illness with lung cancer.



Ruby is survived by her current husband, David Brian Allen and her ex-husband, Floyd Ducote. She is also survived by sons, John Vincent Ducote, Ted Randall Ducote, Robert Earl Ducote, and David Jason Allen; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, William Floyd Ducote; her stepfather, John Bertram Smith; and her mother, Laura Belle Smith.



She loved fishing and crocheting her "special" blankets which she enjoyed giving to her friends, loved ones, those who had special needs and anyone who touched her heart. She also loved college football and her favorite team was the LSU Tigers.



A member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, the family will receive friends there on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-3 PM with a memorial service following at 3 PM. The family will hold a private graveside service in Edwards, Mississippi at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Ruby requested that memorials be made to Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, 224 Richneck Road, Newport News, VA 23608. Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019