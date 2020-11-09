Ruby Lee Lynch age 59 of Hayes, died at her home on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was an associate of Walmart for thirteen years. Ruby enjoyed nature, had a passion for animals and loved her family. Son, Michael B. Moyer and father Dawson E. West preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter Robin Moyer (Daniel), mother Romania B. Hartman, two sisters Carolyn Murphy (Allen), Sharon K. Parrish (Steve), canine companion Casper, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A 1:00 p.m. graveside service conducted by the Reverend Art Wolz, will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Rosewell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Friends will assemble at the cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



