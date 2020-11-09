1/1
Ruby Lee Lynch
Ruby Lee Lynch age 59 of Hayes, died at her home on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was an associate of Walmart for thirteen years. Ruby enjoyed nature, had a passion for animals and loved her family. Son, Michael B. Moyer and father Dawson E. West preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter Robin Moyer (Daniel), mother Romania B. Hartman, two sisters Carolyn Murphy (Allen), Sharon K. Parrish (Steve), canine companion Casper, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A 1:00 p.m. graveside service conducted by the Reverend Art Wolz, will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Rosewell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Friends will assemble at the cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Gardens Cemetery
November 8, 2020
I had not seen Ruby in year's. I was talking about her just the other day. We shared quite a few laughs years ago. Rest easy sweet person.
Kimberly West
Friend
November 8, 2020
Oh my sweet friend,, I will miss you so much. You were such an amazing, kind and sweet loving friend. Our condolences and prayers to the family.
Dennis Ray and Sally
Family
November 8, 2020
Dear Sharon,Romania and family - We are so very sorry for your loss. Hopefully time and good memories will help heal. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Hugs -Irene and Bob
Robert and Irene Pollock
Friend
