Ruby Leigh Hall, age 86, of Newport News died May 11, 2019 after a prolonged battle with several health issues. Ruby was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Ralph, who died on the very same date seven years earlier. She is survived by her three daughters and two sons in law, three sons and three daughters in law, 5 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren who will all miss Ruby but who are thankful for her brave struggle, and precious gift of more time with us all.Ruby loved to travel the National Park system, especially the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Shenandoah Park, where she vacationed every year with her oldest sister and all the young children in tow, generating many warm memories for all involved. Ruby thoroughly enjoyed her daily exercise classes at Riverside Wellness Center. She made many friends there that kept her motivated to return every day, even knowing it was likely that "Hamstring Mike" would be instructing. Her favorite class was Zumba - Ruby loved to dance, and did so well into her 80s. She was not afraid to take the dreaded front row spot. When she could no longer attend class, she would Zumba at home with her 3 daughters. Her last dance was just one short month ago. Ruby enjoyed every minute of her full life.Ruby was very active and also loved riding her bicycle through the Yorktown Battlefield on the historical tour road with Ralph and her family.The family asks that in lieu of flowers those interested donate to the National Park Foundation, which aids many of Ruby's favorite destinations.A family only service to celebrate Ruby's life will be held at a later date.We love you Mom! -Anna, Linda, Barbara, Mark, Allan, and Rance.