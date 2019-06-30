|
Ruby W. Patton, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born August 11, 1929 in Lowgap, NC.
Ruby was a long-time resident of Newport News and a member of Central Baptist Church. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother (Nana) and great-grandmother (Nana).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brisco and Nollie Lowe Wilson; her loving husband of 64 years Benny W. Patton; sister Jessie Woodard; brothers, Johnny Wilson and Robby Wilson; and nephews, Jody Wilson and Brian Wilson.
Survivors include her son, William Patton (Sheryl); daughter Rebecca Patton Reynolds (Steve); sister Nancy Melton (Lewis); brother Jerry Wilson; grandson John Patton (Mandy); grandaughter Cassie Wiese (Dayton); great grandson Atley Wiese; great granddaughter Piper Patton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In appreciation of the great medical and supportive care given to Ruby, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice or the .
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019