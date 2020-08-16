1/1
Rudolph H. Eldridge Sr.
1942 - 2020
Rudolph Howard Eldridge Sr., 78, departed this life on August 12, 2020 in Hampton VA after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 7, 1942 in Newport News VA, where he graduated from Huntington High School. After working 28 years with the Newport News Shipyard, Rudolph elected to retire due to physical limitations. Early on in life he developed a love for drawing and fishing, spending many hours at Fort Monroe Pier. He also had a love for bowling, competing in many tournaments. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife and daughter, 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Rudolph leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Carver, his children, Rudolph Jr(Wendy), Ursula Vaughn, Sonya(Calvin) Diggs, and Thaddeus "Mike" Carney Jr., his grandchildren, Jeremy, Rakim, Ramon, Jessika, Jordhen(Isis), Jonoven, and Lanaijah. He was beloved by his twin brother, Randolph "Randy" Eldridge of Massachusetts, and a host of other family, including great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Thank you to the staff at Riverside Peninsula Cancer Institute and Riverside Hospice Care.

The family is being served by Cooke Bros. Funeral Home. A private memorial will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1PM.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
