Rudolph Joseph Naurath, MD, 96, departed this world peacefully after a long life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 to be welcomed into eternal life with The Lord and join his loving wife Edith who passed away Thursday, July 16,2020. Born in Upper Silesia, Germany on July 24, 1924 as the son to Dr. Richard and Katherine Naurath, "Rudi" and grew up in Breslau, Germany (now Wroclaw, Poland). He started his medical studies as a member of the Military Medical Academy in Berlin in 1943 and served his country for a short time in World War II before being injured in Russia on the Eastern Front. He continued his medical education at the University of Innsbruck Medical School in Austria, graduated in 1950 and served as a civilian contract physician for the U.S. Army in Würzburg and Augsburg. Through multiple recommendations and sponsors, he immigrated to the United States in 1955 completing a one-year internship and a one year residency in Internal Medicine at Riverside Hospital. Another year of Internal Medicine as a Fellow at the Cleveland Clinic was followed by one year of General Practice in Damascus, VA. Rudi returned to Newport News in 1959, opened his solo General Practice on Warwick Boulevard and later joined Dr. Henry Ware at the Ivy Farms Family Practice Clinic until his retirement in the early 1990s.
Rudi was a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Practitioners, and several other local, state and national organizations. He served as officer and member of several hospital committees and co-founded the Tidewater German American Society in 1969. After retirement he and wife Edith enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, especially enjoying trips to Germany and Austria to see friends and family. In addition to travel, his hobbies included gardening, cultural events, reading, photography and stamp/coin collecting. Rudi and Edith attended Trinity Lutheran Church and lived in Hidenwood for over 30 years before moving to The Arbors at Port Warwick and then settling into Warwick Forest where they remained for the rest of their lives.
Rudi was preceded in death by Edith, his wife of 45 years; his parents, Richard and Katherine Naurath; his two sisters, Adelheid and Eva Marie of Germany; and stepdaughter, Juanita Hall of Williamsburg.
Rudi is survived by children from a prior marriage: his daughter Lori Snell, and husband Joseph of Harrisonburg, his son Scott Naurath, and wife Kim of Richmond and adopted daughter, Nancy Wallace, and husband Bobby of Kill Devil Hills; his step-son Robert Bush of Newport News; son-in-law Rick Hall of Williamsburg; grandchildren Joseph, Katherine, Andrew, Rachel, Rebecca, Thomas, Ran, Chris and Stefanie; several nieces and nephews including Christine Eckelkamp, and husband Rick of Houston and Dieter Strobach, and wife Gabi of Austria and brother-in-law Horst Bayer, and wife Anneliese of Germany
Rudi's family would like to thank the staff at Warwick Forest, especially Carie DeWeerd for her loving and compassionate care of Rudi and family support. We also thank Maria Bryant, Wynn Rodgers, Claudia Scott and Brigitte and Jupp Paulus for their caring support. Many other friends also offered a helping hand in transportation, shopping and companionship.
Dad was proud of his family heritage and especially proud to call himself an American. He cherished the opportunities given to him. He taught us how to treat others with care, respect and compassion. His wry sense of humor will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Rudi's name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Newport News or a favorite charity
.
A Memorial Service will held at 1:00 p.m. November 7, 2020 for Rudi and Edith at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.