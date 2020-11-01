1/1
Rudolph Joseph Naurath M.D.
{ "" }
Rudolph Joseph Naurath, MD, 96, departed this world peacefully after a long life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 to be welcomed into eternal life with The Lord and join his loving wife Edith who passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 for Rudi and Edith at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Masks will be required before entering the building as well as social distancing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
