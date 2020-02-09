Home

RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
229 N. King St
Hampton, VA
Rufus B. Easter Jr.


1928 - 2020
Rufus B. Easter Jr. Obituary
Rufus B. Easter, Jr. was born on October 5, 1928 in Hampton, Virginia to his parents, the late Rufus B., Sr. and Ann H. Easter.

He moved to his new home in heaven on the morning of February 5, 2020. Affectionately called RB, he was educated in Hampton's segregated public schools before attending Hampton (Institute) University and New York Institute of Technology. He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Hampton, where he remained a devoted member at First Baptist until his death. He served as a deacon and Chairman of the Music Ministry Committee. In 1951he married his wife of 66 years, the late Evelyn Will Easter.

He had a long and storied career at Hampton University, where he became the Director of Auxiliary Services. He also served in the Music Department where he, among other things, was an instructor for the Senior Level Technical Seminar. He also served the City of Hampton with great distinction. He founded the Hampton Association for the Arts and Humanities; was a member of the Music, Arts, Drama and Science Committee for the Hampton City Schools.

He was the premier piano tuner in the City of Hampton, serving for over 40 years he served as the Resident Piano Technician for the Hampton Jazz Festival. RB was a co-founder of Insight Enterprises Inc., served as Chair of the Peninsula Center for Independent Living to service people with disabilities. He served on several boards and commissions and, with his wife, helped organize the Hampton/Newport News affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

For their service, they were recently enshrined on the Martin Luther King Jr. and Hampton Heroes Memorial Plaza. He was also selected as the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board 2007 Hall of Fame recipient.

RB and Evelyn had four children (Rufus III (deceased), Robert, Deborah and Russell) along with countless friends, family and loved ones.

Viewing will be at the Perkins Funeral Home on 251 W. Queen Street, on Wednesday, February 12, between 12 and 6p.m. The funeral will be at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 229 N. King St., Hampton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Rufus and Evelyn Easter Music Scholarship at Hampton University.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020
